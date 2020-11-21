Jodi Perry Sells 659 Shares of Raymond James (NYSE:RJF) Stock

Raymond James (NYSE:RJF) insider Jodi Perry sold 659 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.08, for a total transaction of $59,362.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Shares of RJF opened at $88.51 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.32 and a beta of 1.33. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $79.74 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $73.41. Raymond James has a 12 month low of $54.21 and a 12 month high of $102.45.

Raymond James (NYSE:RJF) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.78 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.45. Raymond James had a net margin of 10.75% and a return on equity of 13.04%. As a group, research analysts predict that Raymond James will post 5.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently weighed in on RJF shares. JMP Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Raymond James from $86.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 9th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Raymond James from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $79.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, October 7th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised shares of Raymond James from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $87.00 to $112.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Smith Barney Citigroup raised shares of Raymond James from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $87.00 to $112.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Raymond James from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, September 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $85.67.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its stake in Raymond James by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 11,204 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $815,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Norinchukin Bank The boosted its holdings in Raymond James by 3.9% in the third quarter. Norinchukin Bank The now owns 3,613 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $263,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. Sentry Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Raymond James by 2.1% in the third quarter. Sentry Investment Management LLC now owns 7,297 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $531,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares in the last quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV boosted its holdings in Raymond James by 1.4% in the third quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 12,679 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $923,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its holdings in Raymond James by 1.7% in the second quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 11,343 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $771,000 after purchasing an additional 191 shares in the last quarter. 77.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Raymond James

Raymond James Financial, Inc, a financial holding company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the underwriting, distribution, trading, and brokerage of equity and debt securities, and the sale of mutual funds and other investment products in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Private Client Group, Capital Markets, Asset Management, RJ Bank, and Other segments.

