John Wood Group PLC (WG.L) (LON:WG) Price Target Increased to GBX 324 by Analysts at Morgan Stanley

John Wood Group PLC (WG.L) (LON:WG) had its target price lifted by Morgan Stanley from GBX 303 ($3.96) to GBX 324 ($4.23) in a research note released on Tuesday, Digital Look reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

WG has been the subject of several other research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of John Wood Group PLC (WG.L) to a buy rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Barclays restated an overweight rating and issued a GBX 330 ($4.31) price objective on shares of John Wood Group PLC (WG.L) in a research report on Friday, August 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of GBX 338.73 ($4.43).

Shares of WG stock opened at GBX 208.30 ($2.72) on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 56.60. The business’s 50 day moving average is GBX 208.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 210.28. John Wood Group PLC has a twelve month low of GBX 2.02 ($0.03) and a twelve month high of GBX 426.40 ($5.57). The company has a market capitalization of $1.42 billion and a P/E ratio of 32.55.

In other John Wood Group PLC (WG.L) news, insider Jacqui Ferguson acquired 1,251 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 29th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 214 ($2.80) per share, with a total value of £2,677.14 ($3,497.70). Also, insider David Kemp bought 2,039 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 15th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 204 ($2.67) per share, with a total value of £4,159.56 ($5,434.49). Insiders have bought a total of 5,679 shares of company stock worth $1,338,256 in the last three months.

John Wood Group PLC (WG.L) Company Profile

John Wood Group PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides project management, engineering, consulting, and technical services to energy and built environment worldwide. It operates through four segments: Asset Solutions Europe, Africa, Asia, Australia; Assets Solutions Americas; Technical Consulting Solutions; and Investment Services.

