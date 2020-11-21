John Wood Group’s (WDGJF) “Overweight” Rating Reiterated at Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley restated their overweight rating on shares of John Wood Group (OTCMKTS:WDGJF) in a report published on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

WDGJF has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Sanford C. Bernstein cut shares of John Wood Group from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note on Thursday, September 3rd. Berenberg Bank reiterated a buy rating on shares of John Wood Group in a research note on Monday, September 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of John Wood Group from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an overweight rating on shares of John Wood Group in a research note on Monday, September 21st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an outperform rating on shares of John Wood Group in a research note on Thursday, October 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy.

Shares of WDGJF opened at $3.56 on Tuesday. John Wood Group has a 12 month low of $1.36 and a 12 month high of $5.50. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $2.92 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.78.

About John Wood Group

John Wood Group PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides project management, engineering, consulting, and technical services to energy and built environment worldwide. It operates through four segments: Asset Solutions Europe, Africa, Asia, Australia; Assets Solutions Americas; Technical Consulting Solutions; and Investment Services.

