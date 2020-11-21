JOYY (NASDAQ:YY) PT Raised to $165.00

JOYY (NASDAQ:YY) had its price target increased by Benchmark from $115.00 to $165.00 in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on YY. BidaskClub upgraded JOYY from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. TheStreet upgraded shares of JOYY from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research report on Monday, October 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of JOYY from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Saturday, November 14th. Finally, Nomura reissued a buy rating on shares of JOYY in a report on Sunday, August 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $103.78.

Shares of NASDAQ:YY opened at $85.22 on Tuesday. JOYY has a fifty-two week low of $41.33 and a fifty-two week high of $108.21. The company has a quick ratio of 3.67, a current ratio of 3.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $87.72 and its 200-day simple moving average is $80.06. The company has a market cap of $6.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.46, a PEG ratio of 18.05 and a beta of 1.19.

JOYY (NASDAQ:YY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 15th. The information services provider reported $8.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.02 by $7.87. JOYY had a return on equity of 5.46% and a net margin of 27.75%. On average, research analysts forecast that JOYY will post 3.15 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of YY. Comerica Bank lifted its position in shares of JOYY by 4.1% in the second quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 4,163 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $333,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. Exane Derivatives lifted its holdings in JOYY by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 5,061 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $408,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares in the last quarter. Mackay Shields LLC acquired a new stake in shares of JOYY during the 3rd quarter worth about $631,000. Standard Life Aberdeen plc purchased a new stake in shares of JOYY during the third quarter worth about $375,000. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System raised its position in shares of JOYY by 0.5% in the second quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 125,450 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $11,109,000 after buying an additional 684 shares during the last quarter. 53.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About JOYY

JOYY Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates a social media platform in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates live streaming platforms, including YY Live, an interactive and comprehensive live streaming social media platform offering music and dance shows, talk shows, outdoor activities, and sports and anime; Bigo Live, which enables users to live stream their specific moments and talk live with each other; and Huya, a game live streaming platform.

