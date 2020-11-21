JPMorgan Chase & Co. Analysts Give Daimler AG (DAI.F) (ETR:DAI) a €63.00 Price Target

JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €63.00 ($74.12) price objective on Daimler AG (DAI.F) (ETR:DAI) in a report released on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

DAI has been the topic of several other reports. UBS Group set a €50.00 ($58.82) price target on shares of Daimler AG (DAI.F) and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. DZ Bank reaffirmed a sell rating on shares of Daimler AG (DAI.F) in a research report on Monday, October 26th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €52.00 ($61.18) price target on shares of Daimler AG (DAI.F) and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, October 19th. Warburg Research set a €63.00 ($74.12) price target on shares of Daimler AG (DAI.F) and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. Finally, Barclays set a €55.00 ($64.71) price target on shares of Daimler AG (DAI.F) and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Daimler AG (DAI.F) has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of €52.06 ($61.25).

Shares of DAI stock opened at €55.52 ($65.32) on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 259.66. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is €48.82 and its 200-day simple moving average is €41.09. Daimler AG has a 12 month low of €21.02 ($24.72) and a 12 month high of €53.45 ($62.88). The firm has a market cap of $59.40 billion and a PE ratio of 1,898.97.

Daimler AG, together its subsidiaries, develops and manufactures passenger cars, trucks, vans, and buses in Germany and internationally. It operates through Mercedes-Benz Cars, Daimler Trucks, Mercedes-Benz Vans, Daimler Buses, and Daimler Mobility divisions. The Mercedes-Benz Cars division offers premium vehicles of the Mercedes-Benz brand, including the Mercedes-AMG and Mercedes-Maybach brands; and small cars under the Mercedes me and smart brands, as well as electric mobility products under the EQ brand.

