JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) Shares Sold by First Interstate Bank

First Interstate Bank lowered its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 19.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 45,126 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 11,227 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. makes up approximately 0.7% of First Interstate Bank’s holdings, making the stock its 28th largest position. First Interstate Bank’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $4,344,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 6.4% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 37,812,884 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,404,295,000 after acquiring an additional 2,262,845 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 3.0% during the second quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 11,257,504 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,058,633,000 after buying an additional 330,733 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 101.0% during the second quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 8,992,678 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $840,726,000 after buying an additional 4,518,458 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.2% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 7,418,335 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $697,769,000 after buying an additional 85,840 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Davis Selected Advisers boosted its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.7% in the second quarter. Davis Selected Advisers now owns 7,351,742 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $691,505,000 after purchasing an additional 120,847 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.35% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO Jennifer Piepszak sold 3,297 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.11, for a total value of $333,359.67. Also, insider Nicole Giles sold 2,281 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.98, for a total value of $230,335.38. Corporate insiders own 0.78% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $126.00 price target (up from $122.00) on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report on Wednesday, October 14th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $106.00 price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report on Monday, July 27th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $110.00 price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report on Wednesday, October 14th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $125.00 to $130.00 in a report on Wednesday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $117.00 to $119.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $111.34.

NYSE:JPM opened at $114.57 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $103.80 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $99.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $349.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.98, a PEG ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.88. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 1 year low of $76.91 and a 1 year high of $141.10.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $2.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.23 by $0.69. The firm had revenue of $29.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $28.20 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 10.85% and a net margin of 19.16%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s revenue was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.68 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 7.47 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 6th were given a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.14%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, October 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s payout ratio is 34.35%.

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates in four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit and investment products and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, payment processing, auto loan, and leasing services.

