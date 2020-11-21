Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. Boosts Holdings in BioDelivery Sciences International, Inc. (NASDAQ:BDSI)

Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. lifted its stake in BioDelivery Sciences International, Inc. (NASDAQ:BDSI) by 28.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 915,000 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 200,000 shares during the quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. owned 0.91% of BioDelivery Sciences International worth $3,413,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of BDSI. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new position in shares of BioDelivery Sciences International in the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of BioDelivery Sciences International by 941.4% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 8,852 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 8,002 shares during the last quarter. Exane Derivatives raised its position in shares of BioDelivery Sciences International by 103.8% in the 3rd quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 10,923 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 5,563 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of BioDelivery Sciences International in the 1st quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in shares of BioDelivery Sciences International by 546.8% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 20,703 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 17,502 shares during the last quarter. 67.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $7.00 target price on shares of BioDelivery Sciences International in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research lowered BioDelivery Sciences International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $4.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, October 15th. Finally, BidaskClub raised BioDelivery Sciences International from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. BioDelivery Sciences International has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $7.89.

Shares of NASDAQ:BDSI opened at $3.99 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $3.63 and a 200 day moving average of $4.21. The company has a market cap of $403.43 million, a PE ratio of 28.50 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a current ratio of 3.16, a quick ratio of 2.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. BioDelivery Sciences International, Inc. has a 12-month low of $2.85 and a 12-month high of $7.21.

BioDelivery Sciences International (NASDAQ:BDSI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.04. BioDelivery Sciences International had a return on equity of 25.04% and a net margin of 10.16%. Equities research analysts predict that BioDelivery Sciences International, Inc. will post 0.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About BioDelivery Sciences International

BioDelivery Sciences International, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, engages in the development and commercialization of pharmaceutical products in the United States and internationally. The company provides its products based on its patented BioErodible MucoAdhesive drug-delivery technology, a small erodible polymer film for application to the buccal mucosa, as well as other drug-delivery technologies.

