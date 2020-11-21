Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. Buys 19,007 Shares of Ball Co. (NYSE:BLL)

Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. grew its stake in Ball Co. (NYSE:BLL) by 38.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 68,745 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,007 shares during the period. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd.’s holdings in Ball were worth $5,710,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CX Institutional lifted its stake in shares of Ball by 65.6% in the 3rd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 356 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares during the last quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. bought a new stake in shares of Ball during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Asset Dedication LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ball during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $46,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC lifted its stake in shares of Ball by 156.4% during the 2nd quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 582 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 355 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Ball during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $49,000. 73.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Ball alerts:

In other news, COO Daniel William Fisher sold 3,400 shares of Ball stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.52, for a total value of $324,768.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, VP Robert D. Strain sold 7,887 shares of Ball stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.41, for a total value of $610,532.67. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 69,978 shares in the company, valued at $5,416,996.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 65,559 shares of company stock worth $6,114,880 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Ball from $87.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 18th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Ball from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 7th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Ball from $80.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Ball from $84.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 9th. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on Ball from $80.00 to $88.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $98.67.

Shares of NYSE BLL opened at $97.25 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.60. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $91.44 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $77.92. The firm has a market cap of $31.81 billion, a PE ratio of 62.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.59 and a beta of 0.45. Ball Co. has a twelve month low of $51.26 and a twelve month high of $102.76.

Ball (NYSE:BLL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The industrial products company reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.12. Ball had a return on equity of 33.14% and a net margin of 4.54%. The business had revenue of $3.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.01 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.70 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Ball Co. will post 2.94 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 1st will be issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 30th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.62%. Ball’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.72%.

Ball Company Profile

Ball Corp. provides metal packaging for beverages, foods and household products, and of aerospace and other technologies and services to commercial and governmental customers. It operates through the following business segments: Beverage Packaging, North and Central America; Beverage Packaging, South America; Beverage Packaging, Europe; Food and Aerosol Packaging; and Aerospace.

Further Reading: How to start trading in the forex market?

Receive News & Ratings for Ball Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ball and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.