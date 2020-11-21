Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. Grows Position in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS)

Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. raised its holdings in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS) by 438.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 58,116 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 47,319 shares during the period. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd.’s holdings in T-Mobile US were worth $6,643,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its holdings in shares of T-Mobile US by 32.3% during the 3rd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 480,060 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $54,900,000 after buying an additional 117,208 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. raised its holdings in shares of T-Mobile US by 10.9% during the 3rd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 3,936 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $450,000 after buying an additional 386 shares in the last quarter. Patten & Patten Inc. TN purchased a new position in shares of T-Mobile US during the 3rd quarter valued at about $212,000. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC grew its position in T-Mobile US by 13.2% during the 2nd quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 4,654 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $484,000 after acquiring an additional 541 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its position in T-Mobile US by 67.0% during the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 97,924 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $10,199,000 after acquiring an additional 39,293 shares during the last quarter. 49.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, EVP David A. Miller sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.45, for a total value of $1,701,750.00. Also, EVP David A. Miller sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total value of $1,200,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 136,142 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,337,040. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.47% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:TMUS opened at $129.68 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $117.28 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $109.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $160.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.24, a PEG ratio of 3.34 and a beta of 0.32. T-Mobile US, Inc. has a 12-month low of $63.50 and a 12-month high of $132.33. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14.

T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The Wireless communications provider reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.49. The business had revenue of $19.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.31 billion. T-Mobile US had a return on equity of 9.60% and a net margin of 5.19%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 74.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.01 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that T-Mobile US, Inc. will post 2.57 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms recently issued reports on TMUS. BidaskClub upgraded T-Mobile US from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 7th. Barclays restated a “buy” rating and set a $147.00 price target (up from $135.00) on shares of T-Mobile US in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Evercore ISI restated an “outperform” rating and set a $150.00 price target on shares of T-Mobile US in a research report on Friday, October 16th. Truist raised their price target on T-Mobile US from $125.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a “neutral” rating and set a $120.00 price target (up from $110.00) on shares of T-Mobile US in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the stock. T-Mobile US has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $129.19.

About T-Mobile US

T-Mobile US, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides wireless services for branded postpaid and prepaid, and wholesale customers in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the United States Virgin Islands. The company offers voice, messaging, and data services. It also provides wireless devices, including smartphones, wearables, tablets, and other mobile communication devices, as well as accessories; and wirelines services.

