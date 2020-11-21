Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. Grows Stock Position in ViacomCBS Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAC)

Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. grew its position in ViacomCBS Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAC) by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 128,405 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,162 shares during the quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd.’s holdings in ViacomCBS were worth $3,596,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. TD Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of ViacomCBS in the second quarter valued at approximately $3,068,000. Swiss National Bank purchased a new position in shares of ViacomCBS in the second quarter valued at approximately $51,837,000. Asset Dedication LLC lifted its position in ViacomCBS by 4.6% during the third quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 12,463 shares of the company’s stock worth $351,000 after buying an additional 544 shares in the last quarter. Arden Trust Co lifted its position in ViacomCBS by 7.0% during the third quarter. Arden Trust Co now owns 10,297 shares of the company’s stock worth $288,000 after buying an additional 672 shares in the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE purchased a new position in ViacomCBS during the second quarter worth approximately $3,067,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.06% of the company’s stock.

Get ViacomCBS alerts:

In related news, EVP Dede Lea sold 10,459 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.91, for a total transaction of $312,828.69. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 28,542 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $853,691.22. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently commented on VIAC. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on ViacomCBS from $29.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. ValuEngine downgraded ViacomCBS from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Loop Capital began coverage on ViacomCBS in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. They set a “hold” rating and a $30.00 price objective on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on ViacomCBS from $17.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 7th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on ViacomCBS from $30.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. ViacomCBS has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $33.04.

Shares of NASDAQ VIAC opened at $33.99 on Friday. ViacomCBS Inc. has a twelve month low of $10.10 and a twelve month high of $43.04. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $29.10 and a 200-day simple moving average of $25.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.98 billion, a PE ratio of 16.58, a PEG ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 1.79.

ViacomCBS (NASDAQ:VIAC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 6th. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.08. ViacomCBS had a return on equity of 20.89% and a net margin of 4.58%. The business had revenue of $6.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.96 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.95 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 85.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that ViacomCBS Inc. will post 4.08 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 4th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 14th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.82%. ViacomCBS’s payout ratio is 19.16%.

ViacomCBS Profile

ViacomCBS Inc operates as a media and entertainment company worldwide. The company operates in four segments: TV Entertainment, Cable Networks, Filmed Entertainment, and Publishing. The TV Entertainment segment distributes a schedule of news and public affairs broadcasts, and sports and entertainment programming; produces, acquires, and/or distributes programming, including series, specials, news, and public affairs; operates online content networks for information and entertainment; and streaming subscription services.

See Also: What is the definition of market timing?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VIAC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ViacomCBS Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAC).

Receive News & Ratings for ViacomCBS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ViacomCBS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.