Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. Has $3.43 Million Stake in Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL)

Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL) by 323.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,852 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,527 shares during the period. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd.’s holdings in Tyler Technologies were worth $3,427,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. ClariVest Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Tyler Technologies by 40.1% in the 2nd quarter. ClariVest Asset Management LLC now owns 9,430 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,271,000 after acquiring an additional 2,700 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its position in shares of Tyler Technologies by 134.9% in the 2nd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 3,369 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,169,000 after acquiring an additional 1,935 shares during the period. IBM Retirement Fund grew its position in shares of Tyler Technologies by 40.4% in the 3rd quarter. IBM Retirement Fund now owns 1,286 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $448,000 after acquiring an additional 370 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in shares of Tyler Technologies by 411.2% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 16,097 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,815,000 after buying an additional 12,948 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Tyler Technologies by 10.9% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 155,723 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $54,017,000 after buying an additional 15,303 shares during the period. 91.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts recently commented on TYL shares. JMP Securities lifted their target price on shares of Tyler Technologies from $365.00 to $435.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 9th. Northland Securities lifted their target price on shares of Tyler Technologies from $350.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. Robert W. Baird raised shares of Tyler Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $370.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 22nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Tyler Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $342.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, September 14th. Finally, DA Davidson lifted their target price on shares of Tyler Technologies from $300.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, October 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $357.50.

Shares of Tyler Technologies stock opened at $414.47 on Friday. Tyler Technologies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $247.22 and a twelve month high of $429.91. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $395.27 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $358.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 89.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.60 and a beta of 0.74.

Tyler Technologies (NYSE:TYL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 4th. The technology company reported $1.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.17. Tyler Technologies had a net margin of 16.96% and a return on equity of 10.05%. The business had revenue of $285.75 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $284.07 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.35 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Tyler Technologies, Inc. will post 3.98 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO H Lynn Moore, Jr. sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $355.00, for a total value of $2,662,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 73,447 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,073,685. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Chairman John S. Marr, Jr. sold 16,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $347.28, for a total transaction of $5,556,480.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 152,838 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $53,077,580.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 33,500 shares of company stock valued at $12,341,780 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

Tyler Technologies, Inc provides integrated information management solutions and services for the public sector in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Enterprise Software; and Appraisal and Tax. It offers financial management solutions, including modular fund accounting systems for government agencies or not-for-profit entities; utility billing systems for the billing and collection of metered and non-metered services; products to automate city and county functions, such as municipal courts, parking tickets, equipment and project costing, animal and business licenses, permits and inspections, code enforcement, citizen complaint tracking, ambulance billing, fleet maintenance, and cemetery records management; and student information and transportation solutions for K-12 schools.

