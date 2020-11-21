Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. Makes New $3.59 Million Investment in IDACORP, Inc. (NYSE:IDA)

Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of IDACORP, Inc. (NYSE:IDA) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 44,920 shares of the energy company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,589,000. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. owned 0.09% of IDACORP as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of IDA. Raymond James & Associates lifted its stake in shares of IDACORP by 827.9% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 315,569 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $25,214,000 after purchasing an additional 281,559 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in shares of IDACORP by 22.5% in the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 746,870 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $59,675,000 after buying an additional 136,947 shares during the period. Prentiss Smith & Co. Inc. purchased a new position in shares of IDACORP in the 3rd quarter worth $7,722,000. Foundry Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of IDACORP in the 3rd quarter worth $7,430,000. Finally, Man Group plc raised its position in shares of IDACORP by 268.6% in the 2nd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 101,429 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $8,862,000 after buying an additional 73,909 shares during the period. 77.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:IDA opened at $90.30 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $88.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is $88.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 2.26 and a quick ratio of 1.92. IDACORP, Inc. has a 12 month low of $69.05 and a 12 month high of $113.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.56 billion, a PE ratio of 18.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.46 and a beta of 0.43.

IDACORP (NYSE:IDA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The energy company reported $2.02 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.10. IDACORP had a return on equity of 9.86% and a net margin of 18.60%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.78 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that IDACORP, Inc. will post 4.6 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.71 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 4th. This is an increase from IDACORP’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.67. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.15%. IDACORP’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 61.61%.

IDA has been the topic of several research reports. Sidoti cut their target price on IDACORP from $108.00 to $101.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 21st. TheStreet raised IDACORP from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. IDACORP presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $102.60.

In other news, SVP Jeffrey L. Malmen sold 1,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.70, for a total transaction of $106,210.00. 0.53% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

IDACORP, Inc engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, purchase, and sale of electric energy in the United States. The company operates 17 hydropower generating plants located in southern Idaho and eastern Oregon; three natural gas-fired plants in southern Idaho; and interests in three coal-fired steam electric generating plants located in Wyoming, Nevada, and Oregon.

