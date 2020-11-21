Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. Makes New Investment in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD)

Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund bought 59,476 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,755,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Shelton Capital Management increased its stake in Gilead Sciences by 10.5% during the third quarter. Shelton Capital Management now owns 194,814 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $12,310,000 after acquiring an additional 18,494 shares during the last quarter. Shoker Investment Counsel Inc. grew its stake in shares of Gilead Sciences by 6.8% in the third quarter. Shoker Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 12,392 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $783,000 after buying an additional 790 shares in the last quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Gilead Sciences by 121.2% in the third quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 12,332 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $779,000 after buying an additional 6,758 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its stake in shares of Gilead Sciences by 4.7% in the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 4,063,941 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $256,800,000 after buying an additional 184,213 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Holderness Investments Co. grew its stake in shares of Gilead Sciences by 4.4% in the third quarter. Holderness Investments Co. now owns 6,577 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $416,000 after buying an additional 278 shares in the last quarter. 77.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ GILD opened at $60.11 on Friday. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a 1 year low of $57.04 and a 1 year high of $85.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 3.36 and a quick ratio of 3.15. The company has a market capitalization of $75.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 0.53. The business has a 50-day moving average of $61.02 and a two-hundred day moving average of $69.17.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.21. Gilead Sciences had a return on equity of 37.77% and a net margin of 5.48%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 6.63 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 15th will be issued a $0.68 dividend. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.53%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 14th. Gilead Sciences’s payout ratio is currently 44.30%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $86.00 price objective (up from $84.00) on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Gilead Sciences from $82.00 to $86.00 in a research note on Friday, September 18th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on Gilead Sciences from $74.00 to $64.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Truist lowered their target price on Gilead Sciences from $74.00 to $67.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 20th. Finally, UBS Group initiated coverage on Gilead Sciences in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $61.00 target price for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $75.74.

Gilead Sciences Profile

Gilead Sciences, Inc, a research-based biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical needs in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company's products include Biktarvy, Descovy, Odefsey, Genvoya, Stribild, Complera/Eviplera, Atripla, and Truvada for the treatment of human immunodeficiency virus (HIV) infection; and Vosevi, Vemlidy, Epclusa, Harvoni, and Viread products for treating liver diseases.

