Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. Takes $3.48 Million Position in CyrusOne Inc. (NASDAQ:CONE)

Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. bought a new position in shares of CyrusOne Inc. (NASDAQ:CONE) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 49,618 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $3,475,000.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new stake in CyrusOne during the third quarter worth approximately $28,000. Hall Laurie J Trustee bought a new stake in CyrusOne during the third quarter worth approximately $29,000. CI Investments Inc. bought a new stake in CyrusOne during the third quarter worth approximately $43,000. CWM LLC raised its holdings in CyrusOne by 108.1% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 645 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 335 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in CyrusOne by 108.5% during the second quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,101 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $80,000 after purchasing an additional 573 shares in the last quarter. 90.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ CONE opened at $71.28 on Friday. CyrusOne Inc. has a twelve month low of $43.72 and a twelve month high of $86.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 1.48. The stock has a market cap of $8.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -274.14, a PEG ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 0.52. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $74.66 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $75.83.

CyrusOne (NASDAQ:CONE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 28th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.32) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.91 by ($1.23). CyrusOne had a positive return on equity of 1.23% and a negative net margin of 2.91%. On average, research analysts forecast that CyrusOne Inc. will post 3.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 8th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 1st. CyrusOne’s dividend payout ratio is currently 56.20%.

In other news, EVP Kevin L. Timmons sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.20, for a total transaction of $416,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 48,880 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,066,816. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut CyrusOne from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on CyrusOne from $88.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Raymond James reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of CyrusOne in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Citigroup upped their price target on CyrusOne from $74.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. Finally, ValuEngine cut CyrusOne from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. CyrusOne has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $82.13.

CyrusOne Profile

CyrusOne (NASDAQ: CONE) is a real estate investment trust (REIT) specializing in highly reliable enterprise-class, carrier-neutral data center properties. The Company provides mission-critical data center facilities that protect and ensure the continued operation of IT infrastructure for approximately 1,000 customers, including approximately 200 Fortune 1000 companies.

