JustLiquidity Reaches Market Cap of $3.89 Million (JUL)

JustLiquidity (CURRENCY:JUL) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on November 21st. Over the last seven days, JustLiquidity has traded up 11.4% against the dollar. One JustLiquidity token can now be purchased for about $41.87 or 0.00224842 BTC on exchanges. JustLiquidity has a total market cap of $3.89 million and $341,323.00 worth of JustLiquidity was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005367 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 28.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00002104 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.31 or 0.00028516 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $29.23 or 0.00156960 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $175.61 or 0.00942949 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 25.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $43.73 or 0.00234805 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $17.61 or 0.00094573 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $66.99 or 0.00359704 BTC.

IZE (IZE) traded 38.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00001480 BTC.

JustLiquidity Profile

JustLiquidity’s total supply is 963,148 tokens and its circulating supply is 92,832 tokens. The official website for JustLiquidity is justliquidity.org . The official message board for JustLiquidity is medium.com/@justliquidity

Buying and Selling JustLiquidity

JustLiquidity can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as JustLiquidity directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade JustLiquidity should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase JustLiquidity using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

