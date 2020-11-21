K92 Mining Inc. (KNT.V) (CVE:KNT) Given a C$10.00 Price Target by Raymond James Analysts

Raymond James set a C$10.00 price objective on K92 Mining Inc. (KNT.V) (CVE:KNT) in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Cormark boosted their price target on K92 Mining Inc. (KNT.V) from C$8.50 to C$10.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 15th. Eight Capital boosted their price target on K92 Mining Inc. (KNT.V) from C$11.00 to C$12.50 in a research report on Tuesday. Pi Financial set a C$10.00 price target on K92 Mining Inc. (KNT.V) and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, November 16th. Scotiabank boosted their price target on K92 Mining Inc. (KNT.V) from C$7.75 to C$8.50 in a research report on Tuesday, October 13th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity upped their target price on K92 Mining Inc. (KNT.V) from C$8.75 to C$12.50 in a research report on Tuesday, October 6th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of C$9.46.

Shares of KNT stock opened at C$6.75 on Tuesday. K92 Mining Inc. has a twelve month low of C$1.55 and a twelve month high of C$8.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $955.65 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.44. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of C$7.16 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$5.33. The company has a current ratio of 3.25, a quick ratio of 2.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.93.

K92 Mining Inc. (KNT.V) (CVE:KNT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 16th. The company reported C$0.05 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.09 by C($0.04). The firm had revenue of C$47.45 million during the quarter. Research analysts predict that K92 Mining Inc. will post 0.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Mark Price Eaton sold 75,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$6.68, for a total transaction of C$501,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 275,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$1,837,000. Also, Senior Officer Justin Blanchet sold 320,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$6.84, for a total value of C$2,188,800.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns -165,000 shares in the company, valued at C($1,128,600). Insiders have sold a total of 502,750 shares of company stock worth $3,551,800 over the last ninety days.

K92 Mining Inc engages in the mining, exploration, and development of mineral deposits in Papua New Guinea. The company produces gold, copper, and silver. Its principal property is the Kainantu property that covers an area of 725 square kilometers located in the Eastern Highlands province. The company is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

