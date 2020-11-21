Keefe, Bruyette & Woods Lowers South State (NASDAQ:SSB) to Market Perform

Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded shares of South State (NASDAQ:SSB) from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note released on Wednesday, AR Network reports. They currently have $72.00 price target on the bank’s stock, up from their previous price target of $68.00.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on SSB. BidaskClub upgraded shares of South State from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. DA Davidson cut shares of South State from a buy rating to a neutral rating and upped their target price for the company from $73.00 to $76.00 in a research note on Monday, November 16th. Truist Financial restated a buy rating on shares of South State in a research note on Wednesday, August 12th. TheStreet upgraded shares of South State from a c rating to a b- rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of South State from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $72.40.

Shares of South State stock opened at $68.26 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $4.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.15 and a beta of 1.16. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $59.90 and its 200 day moving average is $53.42. South State has a 1 year low of $40.42 and a 1 year high of $88.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.98.

South State (NASDAQ:SSB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The bank reported $1.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.34. South State had a net margin of 4.99% and a return on equity of 5.82%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.49 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that South State will post 3.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 13th were given a dividend of $0.47 per share. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.75%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 12th. South State’s payout ratio is currently 33.39%.

In other news, Director Ernest S. Pinner sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.11, for a total transaction of $365,550.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 64,403 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,708,503.33. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 1.43% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Private Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in South State by 34.2% in the 2nd quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 769 shares of the bank’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 196 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in South State by 38.3% in the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 877 shares of the bank’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 243 shares in the last quarter. Connable Office Inc. increased its holdings in South State by 8.7% in the 2nd quarter. Connable Office Inc. now owns 4,341 shares of the bank’s stock worth $207,000 after acquiring an additional 349 shares in the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in South State by 144.0% in the 3rd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 632 shares of the bank’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 373 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its holdings in South State by 8.0% in the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 6,825 shares of the bank’s stock worth $329,000 after acquiring an additional 503 shares in the last quarter. 73.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About South State

South State Corporation operates as the bank holding company for South State Bank that provides a range of retail and commercial banking services, mortgage lending services, and trust and wealth management services. The company accepts demand deposits, savings deposits, interest-bearing transaction accounts, checking accounts, money market accounts, certificates of deposit, and other time deposits.

