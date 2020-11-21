Kentucky First Federal Bancorp (NASDAQ:KFFB) Upgraded by TheStreet to C

TheStreet upgraded shares of Kentucky First Federal Bancorp (NASDAQ:KFFB) from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Kentucky First Federal Bancorp stock opened at $7.90 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 1.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $65.19 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.20 and a beta of 0.47. Kentucky First Federal Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $4.40 and a fifty-two week high of $8.15. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $6.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.34.

Kentucky First Federal Bancorp (NASDAQ:KFFB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, September 21st. The savings and loans company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $2.45 million for the quarter. Kentucky First Federal Bancorp had a positive return on equity of 1.63% and a negative net margin of 94.89%.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 16th. Investors of record on Friday, October 30th were paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.06%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 29th.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Kentucky First Federal Bancorp stock. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in Kentucky First Federal Bancorp (NASDAQ:KFFB) during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 6,235 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,000. Captrust Financial Advisors owned about 0.08% of Kentucky First Federal Bancorp at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

About Kentucky First Federal Bancorp

Kentucky First Federal Bancorp operates as the holding company for First Federal Savings and Loan Association of Hazard, and Frankfort First Bancorp, Inc that provide various banking products and services in Kentucky. Its deposit products include passbook savings and certificate accounts, checking accounts, and individual retirement accounts.

