Kepler Capital Markets Analysts Give Ströer SE & Co. KGaA (SAX.F) (ETR:SAX) a €83.00 Price Target

Kepler Capital Markets set a €83.00 ($97.65) price objective on Ströer SE & Co. KGaA (SAX.F) (ETR:SAX) in a research report released on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €67.20 ($79.06) price objective on Ströer SE & Co. KGaA (SAX.F) and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. Warburg Research set a €67.00 ($78.82) price objective on Ströer SE & Co. KGaA (SAX.F) and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €80.00 ($94.12) price objective on Ströer SE & Co. KGaA (SAX.F) and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, November 13th. Nord/LB set a €88.00 ($103.53) price objective on Ströer SE & Co. KGaA (SAX.F) and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, November 13th. Finally, Barclays set a €68.00 ($80.00) price target on Ströer SE & Co. KGaA (SAX.F) and gave the company a sell rating in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of €75.56 ($88.90).

Shares of Ströer SE & Co. KGaA (SAX.F) stock opened at €75.55 ($88.88) on Wednesday. Ströer SE & Co. KGaA has a 52-week low of €37.00 ($43.53) and a 52-week high of €79.20 ($93.18). The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is €66.47 and its 200 day simple moving average is €63.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.27 billion and a P/E ratio of 61.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 251.64, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a current ratio of 0.48.

StrÃ¶er SE & Co KGaA provides out-of-home media and online advertising solutions in Germany and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Out-of-Home (OOH) Media, Digital OOH & Content, and Direct Media. It offers various forms of outdoor advertising media, such as traditional posters; advertisements at bus and tram stop shelters, and on public transport; and digital and interactive solutions.

