Kepler Capital Markets Reiterates €6.40 Price Target for Schaeffler AG (SHA.F) (FRA:SHA)

Kepler Capital Markets set a €6.40 ($7.53) target price on Schaeffler AG (SHA.F) (FRA:SHA) in a research report released on Wednesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on SHA. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €8.00 ($9.41) price target on shares of Schaeffler AG (SHA.F) and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday. UBS Group set a €6.00 ($7.06) price target on shares of Schaeffler AG (SHA.F) and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. Nord/LB set a €6.00 ($7.06) price target on shares of Schaeffler AG (SHA.F) and gave the stock a sell rating in a report on Tuesday. Warburg Research set a €10.00 ($11.76) price target on shares of Schaeffler AG (SHA.F) and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €6.00 ($7.06) price target on shares of Schaeffler AG (SHA.F) and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of €6.76 ($7.96).

Shares of FRA:SHA opened at €6.07 ($7.14) on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average is €5.71 and its 200 day moving average is €6.19. Schaeffler AG has a fifty-two week low of €11.30 ($13.29) and a fifty-two week high of €16.74 ($19.69).

Schaeffler AG manufactures and sells precision components and systems for automotive and industrial applications in Europe, the Americas, China, and the Asia Pacific. The company's Automotive OEM division offers engine systems, including rolling bearing solutions, belt and chain drive products, valve train components, and systems for variable valve trains; and transmission systems, such as torsion and vibration dampers, clutches and double clutch systems, torque converters, CVT components, lightweight differentials, bearing solutions, and synchronizing and gearshift components.

