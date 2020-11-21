Kingspan Group (OTCMKTS:KGSPY) Rating Reiterated by Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley reaffirmed their equal weight rating on shares of Kingspan Group (OTCMKTS:KGSPY) in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. UBS Group restated a sell rating on shares of Kingspan Group in a research note on Tuesday, September 29th. Barclays restated an underweight rating on shares of Kingspan Group in a report on Friday, October 9th. Societe Generale upgraded shares of Kingspan Group from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, October 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Kingspan Group from an overweight rating to a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, September 2nd. Finally, HSBC downgraded shares of Kingspan Group from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of Hold.

Get Kingspan Group alerts:

KGSPY opened at $89.69 on Tuesday. Kingspan Group has a fifty-two week low of $38.99 and a fifty-two week high of $99.25. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $92.99 and its 200 day moving average price is $76.91.

Kingspan Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides building solutions for the construction sector in the Republic of Ireland, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the Americas, and internationally. It operates through five segments: Insulated Panels, Insulation Boards, Light & Air, Water & Energy, and Data & Flooring Technology.

See Also: What are the advantages to having securities held in street name?

Receive News & Ratings for Kingspan Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kingspan Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.