Kingspan Group’s (KGSPY) Underweight Rating Reiterated at Barclays

Barclays reissued their underweight rating on shares of Kingspan Group (OTCMKTS:KGSPY) in a research report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Kingspan Group in a report on Monday, September 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Kingspan Group from an overweight rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 2nd. Societe Generale raised Kingspan Group from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 13th. UBS Group reissued a sell rating on shares of Kingspan Group in a research note on Tuesday, September 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued an equal weight rating on shares of Kingspan Group in a research note on Tuesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of Hold.

Get Kingspan Group alerts:

Shares of KGSPY opened at $89.69 on Tuesday. Kingspan Group has a twelve month low of $38.99 and a twelve month high of $99.25. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $92.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is $76.91.

Kingspan Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides building solutions for the construction sector in the Republic of Ireland, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the Americas, and internationally. It operates through five segments: Insulated Panels, Insulation Boards, Light & Air, Water & Energy, and Data & Flooring Technology.

Read More: Trading Strategy Examples and Plans

Receive News & Ratings for Kingspan Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kingspan Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.