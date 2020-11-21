KION GROUP AG (KGX.F) (FRA:KGX) Given a €81.00 Price Target by UBS Group Analysts

KION GROUP AG (KGX.F) (FRA:KGX) received a €81.00 ($95.29) target price from analysts at UBS Group in a research note issued on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. UBS Group’s price target points to a potential upside of 18.91% from the stock’s current price.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €57.00 ($67.06) target price on KION GROUP AG (KGX.F) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th. Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €70.00 ($82.35) target price on KION GROUP AG (KGX.F) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Berenberg Bank set a €86.00 ($101.18) target price on KION GROUP AG (KGX.F) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 16th. Morgan Stanley set a €63.00 ($74.12) target price on KION GROUP AG (KGX.F) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets set a €75.00 ($88.24) target price on KION GROUP AG (KGX.F) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of €69.82 ($82.14).

Get KION GROUP AG (KGX.F) alerts:

Shares of FRA:KGX opened at €68.12 ($80.14) on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average is €73.51 and its 200 day moving average is €64.36. KION GROUP AG has a 1 year low of €57.87 ($68.08) and a 1 year high of €81.82 ($96.26).

KION GROUP AG provides industrial trucks, warehouse technology, supply chain solutions, and related services worldwide. The company operates through Industrial Trucks and Services, and Supply Chain Solutions segments. It develops, manufactures, and sells forklifts and warehouse trucks, such as counterbalance trucks with electric drive and internal combustion engine, ride-on and hand-operated industrial trucks, towing vehicles, and automated trucks and autonomous trucks under the Linde, Fenwick, STILL, OM STILL, Baoli, and OM Voltas brands.

Featured Story: What is a growth and income fund?

Receive News & Ratings for KION GROUP AG (KGX.F) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KION GROUP AG (KGX.F) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.