Koppers (NYSE:KOP) Issues FY 2020 Pre-Market Earnings Guidance

Koppers (NYSE:KOP) updated its FY 2020

Pre-Market earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of 3.65-3.90 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $3.83. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.6-1.6 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.64 billion.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Barrington Research restated a buy rating and issued a $32.00 price objective on shares of Koppers in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Koppers from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $29.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $30.25.

Shares of KOP opened at $26.49 on Friday. Koppers has a 52-week low of $8.25 and a 52-week high of $40.12. The company has a market capitalization of $558.01 million, a PE ratio of 4.56 and a beta of 2.15. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $24.12 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $21.34. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.81.

Koppers (NYSE:KOP) last issued its earnings results on Saturday, November 7th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.35. Koppers had a return on equity of 51.45% and a net margin of 7.43%. The business had revenue of $437.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $425.77 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.24 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Koppers will post 3.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Koppers news, CEO M Leroy Ball sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.67, for a total value of $61,675.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 230,576 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,688,309.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 5.25% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Koppers Holdings Inc provides treated wood products, wood treatment chemicals, and carbon compounds in the United States, Australasia, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Railroad and Utility Products and Services (RUPS), Performance Chemicals (PC), and Carbon Materials and Chemicals (CMC).

