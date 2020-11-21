Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. Acquires New Stake in MarineMax, Inc. (NYSE:HZO)

Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. bought a new position in MarineMax, Inc. (NYSE:HZO) in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm bought 8,366 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $215,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of MarineMax in the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its holdings in shares of MarineMax by 85.8% in the 2nd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 1,206 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 557 shares during the period. USA Financial Portformulas Corp purchased a new stake in shares of MarineMax in the 3rd quarter worth $34,000. Denali Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of MarineMax in the 3rd quarter worth $100,000. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. purchased a new stake in shares of MarineMax in the 3rd quarter worth $118,000.

NYSE:HZO opened at $32.53 on Friday. MarineMax, Inc. has a one year low of $7.24 and a one year high of $35.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 1.85. The stock has a market cap of $703.56 million, a PE ratio of 9.71 and a beta of 1.86. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $29.20 and a 200 day moving average price of $25.39.

MarineMax (NYSE:HZO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The specialty retailer reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.78. MarineMax had a return on equity of 18.47% and a net margin of 4.94%. The firm had revenue of $398.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $347.53 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.38 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that MarineMax, Inc. will post 3.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on HZO shares. Wolfe Research began coverage on MarineMax in a research report on Tuesday, September 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $29.00 target price on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded MarineMax from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. B. Riley restated a “buy” rating and issued a $34.00 target price on shares of MarineMax in a research note on Tuesday. Raymond James increased their price target on MarineMax from $31.50 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded MarineMax from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $33.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. MarineMax presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $28.50.

In other MarineMax news, Director Joseph Allen Watters sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.37, for a total transaction of $293,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 88,832 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,608,995.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman William H. Mcgill, Jr. sold 25,888 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.40, for a total value of $890,547.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 45,481 shares of company stock valued at $1,516,406. Insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

MarineMax, Inc operates as a recreational boat and yacht retailer in the United States. The company sells new and used recreational boats, including pleasure boats, such as sport boats, sport cruisers, sport yachts, and other yachts; fishing boats; motor and convertible yachts; pontoon boats; fishing boats; ski boats; and jet boats.

