Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. Buys 4,520 Shares of Abercrombie & Fitch Co. (NYSE:ANF)

Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. increased its stake in Abercrombie & Fitch Co. (NYSE:ANF) by 32.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,611 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,520 shares during the period. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C.’s holdings in Abercrombie & Fitch were worth $259,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd boosted its stake in Abercrombie & Fitch by 707.5% in the second quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 25,541 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $272,000 after buying an additional 22,378 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in Abercrombie & Fitch by 193.3% in the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 10,447 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $111,000 after buying an additional 6,885 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in Abercrombie & Fitch in the second quarter worth approximately $1,582,000. Handelsbanken Fonder AB purchased a new stake in Abercrombie & Fitch in the second quarter worth approximately $132,000. Finally, Alyeska Investment Group L.P. purchased a new stake in Abercrombie & Fitch in the second quarter worth approximately $4,392,000. Institutional investors own 91.79% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Abercrombie & Fitch stock opened at $20.89 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The company has a market cap of $1.30 billion, a PE ratio of -8.63 and a beta of 1.54. The business has a 50 day moving average of $16.17 and a 200 day moving average of $12.74. Abercrombie & Fitch Co. has a 52 week low of $7.41 and a 52 week high of $20.97.

Abercrombie & Fitch (NYSE:ANF) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 27th. The apparel retailer reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.83) by $1.06. The company had revenue of $698.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $653.55 million. Abercrombie & Fitch had a negative return on equity of 10.04% and a negative net margin of 4.61%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.48) earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Abercrombie & Fitch Co. will post -1.93 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have issued reports on ANF shares. UBS Group upped their target price on Abercrombie & Fitch from $13.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. B. Riley increased their price objective on Abercrombie & Fitch from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Abercrombie & Fitch from $8.00 to $10.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 31st. TheStreet raised Abercrombie & Fitch from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “hold” rating and set a $13.00 price objective on shares of Abercrombie & Fitch in a research note on Tuesday, August 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Abercrombie & Fitch currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.60.

Abercrombie & Fitch Co, through its subsidiaries, operates as a specialty retailer. The company operates in two segments, Hollister and Abercrombie. It offers an assortment of apparel, personal care products, intimates, and accessories for men, women, and children under the Hollister, Abercrombie & Fitch, abercrombie kids, Moose, Seagull, and Gilly Hicks brands.

