Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. Buys Shares of 13,063 United Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UAL)

Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in United Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UAL) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 13,063 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $454,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of UAL. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in United Airlines by 198.2% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,066,739 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $65,207,000 after purchasing an additional 1,373,783 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in United Airlines by 40.8% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,178 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $456,000 after purchasing an additional 3,817 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in United Airlines by 147.7% in the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 81,204 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,810,000 after purchasing an additional 48,424 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in United Airlines by 109.8% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,079 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 1,088 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in United Airlines by 68.6% in the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 547,703 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $18,956,000 after purchasing an additional 222,939 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 60.61% of the company’s stock.

Get United Airlines alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:UAL opened at $39.90 on Friday. United Airlines Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $17.80 and a 52 week high of $93.67. The company’s 50 day moving average is $36.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is $34.12. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.22. The company has a market cap of $11.61 billion, a PE ratio of -2.43 and a beta of 1.51.

United Airlines (NASDAQ:UAL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 14th. The transportation company reported ($8.16) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($7.63) by ($0.53). United Airlines had a negative net margin of 19.85% and a negative return on equity of 54.29%. The firm had revenue of $2.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.54 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $4.07 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 78.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that United Airlines Holdings, Inc. will post -25.98 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently commented on UAL. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of United Airlines in a report on Tuesday. They issued a “hold” rating and a $45.00 price objective on the stock. Raymond James restated a “hold” rating on shares of United Airlines in a report on Thursday, August 6th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of United Airlines from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of United Airlines from $47.00 to $43.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of United Airlines from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $38.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, September 10th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $49.17.

In related news, COO Jonathan Roitman sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.84, for a total value of $119,520.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 2,716 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $108,205.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Gerald Laderman sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.44, for a total transaction of $404,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 53,205 shares in the company, valued at $2,151,610.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 198,533 shares of company stock worth $7,980,440. Insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

United Airlines Company Profile

United Airlines Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides air transportation services in North America, Asia, Europe, Africa, the Pacific, the Middle East, and Latin America. It transports people and cargo through its mainline and regional fleets. As of February 28, 2020, the company operated approximately 791 mainline aircraft.

Featured Article: Channel Trading

Receive News & Ratings for United Airlines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Airlines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.