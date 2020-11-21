Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. Buys Shares of 35,560 American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL)

Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in shares of American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL) in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 35,560 shares of the airline’s stock, valued at approximately $437,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in American Airlines Group by 238.8% during the 2nd quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,168 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 1,528 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC raised its position in American Airlines Group by 689.1% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,454 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 2,143 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in American Airlines Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of American Airlines Group by 69.5% in the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,753 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 1,129 shares during the period. Finally, Rockbridge Investment Management LCC purchased a new position in shares of American Airlines Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $37,000. 53.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get American Airlines Group alerts:

American Airlines Group stock opened at $12.53 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.29 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $12.55. The company has a market cap of $6.37 billion, a PE ratio of -0.91 and a beta of 1.71. American Airlines Group Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $8.25 and a fifty-two week high of $30.78.

American Airlines Group (NASDAQ:AAL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The airline reported ($5.54) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($5.62) by $0.08. The business had revenue of $3.17 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.81 billion. American Airlines Group had a negative return on equity of 124.31% and a negative net margin of 25.56%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 73.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.42 EPS. Analysts expect that American Airlines Group Inc. will post -19.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on AAL. BNP Paribas began coverage on American Airlines Group in a report on Friday, November 13th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $13.00 price target on the stock. 140166 downgraded American Airlines Group from a “neutral” rating to a “negative” rating and set a $8.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, October 13th. Raymond James upgraded American Airlines Group from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, July 27th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on American Airlines Group from $14.00 to $12.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 24th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on American Airlines Group in a report on Tuesday. They issued an “underperform” rating on the stock. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $14.24.

American Airlines Group Profile

American Airlines Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a network air carrier. It provides scheduled air transportation services for passengers and cargo. As of December 31, 2019, the company operated a mainline fleet of 942 aircraft. It serves 365 destinations in approximately 61 countries, principally from its hubs and gateways in Charlotte, Chicago, Dallas/Fort Worth, London Heathrow, Los Angeles, Miami, New York, Philadelphia, Phoenix, and Washington, DC American Airlines Group Inc has strategic partnership with JetBlue Airways Corp.

Recommended Story: What is the Beige Book?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AAL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL).

Receive News & Ratings for American Airlines Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Airlines Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.