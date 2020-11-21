Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. Cuts Stake in ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Total Return Fund Inc (NYSE:CTR)

Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. cut its holdings in shares of ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Total Return Fund Inc (NYSE:CTR) by 84.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 32,160 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 177,409 shares during the period. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C.’s holdings in ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Total Return Fund were worth $322,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Total Return Fund by 11.2% in the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 41,157 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $112,000 after buying an additional 4,156 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Total Return Fund by 11.1% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 69,170 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $95,000 after purchasing an additional 6,904 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Total Return Fund during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its stake in ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Total Return Fund by 18.0% during the 2nd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 142,206 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $385,000 after purchasing an additional 21,738 shares during the period. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. raised its stake in ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Total Return Fund by 864.4% during the 2nd quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 36,096 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $98,000 after purchasing an additional 32,353 shares during the period.

Shares of CTR opened at $13.87 on Friday. ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Total Return Fund Inc has a 12-month low of $3.50 and a 12-month high of $46.10. The business’s 50 day moving average is $11.39 and its 200 day moving average is $12.76.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 20th will be paid a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 11.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 19th.

ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Total Return Fund Profile

ClearBridge Energy MLP Total Return Fund Inc is an open ended equity mutual fund of funds launched and managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC. The fund is co-managed by ClearBridge Investments, LLC. It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the energy sector.

