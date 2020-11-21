Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. Has $141,000 Position in BNY Mellon Strategic Municipal Bond Fund, Inc. (NYSE:DSM)

Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. reduced its stake in BNY Mellon Strategic Municipal Bond Fund, Inc. (NYSE:DSM) by 50.9% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 19,289 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 20,017 shares during the quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C.’s holdings in BNY Mellon Strategic Municipal Bond Fund were worth $141,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sandy Spring Bank boosted its stake in shares of BNY Mellon Strategic Municipal Bond Fund by 53.1% in the 2nd quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 6,045 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 2,097 shares in the last quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co acquired a new stake in shares of BNY Mellon Strategic Municipal Bond Fund in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Integrated Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in BNY Mellon Strategic Municipal Bond Fund during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $102,000. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new stake in BNY Mellon Strategic Municipal Bond Fund during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $132,000. Finally, Fairhaven Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in BNY Mellon Strategic Municipal Bond Fund by 29.1% during the 2nd quarter. Fairhaven Wealth Management LLC now owns 19,077 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $138,000 after buying an additional 4,300 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 8.27% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:DSM opened at $7.55 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.35. BNY Mellon Strategic Municipal Bond Fund, Inc. has a one year low of $5.15 and a one year high of $8.67.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 16th will be given a $0.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 13th. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.77%.

BNY Mellon Strategic Municipal Bond Fund Profile

BNY Mellon Strategic Municipal Bond Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by BNY Mellon Investment Adviser, Inc The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in investment grade municipal bonds which are exempt from federal income tax.

