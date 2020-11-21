Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. Has $370,000 Stake in Tortoise Power and Energy Infrastructure Fund, Inc. (NYSE:TPZ)

Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. grew its stake in Tortoise Power and Energy Infrastructure Fund, Inc. (NYSE:TPZ) by 40.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 43,429 shares of the investment management company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,400 shares during the period. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C.’s holdings in Tortoise Power and Energy Infrastructure Fund were worth $370,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of TPZ. RMB Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Tortoise Power and Energy Infrastructure Fund in the 2nd quarter worth $305,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its position in Tortoise Power and Energy Infrastructure Fund by 33.8% in the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 104,900 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $947,000 after purchasing an additional 26,500 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC acquired a new stake in Tortoise Power and Energy Infrastructure Fund in the 3rd quarter worth $192,000. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Tortoise Power and Energy Infrastructure Fund by 7.0% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 155,084 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,886,000 after acquiring an additional 10,188 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Tortoise Power and Energy Infrastructure Fund by 15.5% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 50,467 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $353,000 after acquiring an additional 6,789 shares during the period.

NYSE:TPZ opened at $9.73 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $8.68 and a 200-day moving average of $9.08. Tortoise Power and Energy Infrastructure Fund, Inc. has a 52 week low of $3.77 and a 52 week high of $17.53.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 23rd will be issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 20th.

