Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. Invests $325,000 in Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes S.A. (NYSE:GOL)

Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. purchased a new position in shares of Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes S.A. (NYSE:GOL) in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm purchased 53,287 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $325,000.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. U S Global Investors Inc. boosted its holdings in Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes by 107.9% in the second quarter. U S Global Investors Inc. now owns 1,616,778 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $10,962,000 after purchasing an additional 839,121 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes by 25.0% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,028,775 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $4,393,000 after acquiring an additional 205,641 shares during the period. AMS Capital Ltda boosted its holdings in Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes by 122.5% in the 3rd quarter. AMS Capital Ltda now owns 799,974 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $4,880,000 after purchasing an additional 440,493 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its holdings in Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes by 58.5% in the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 338,817 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,067,000 after purchasing an additional 125,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jefferies Group LLC purchased a new stake in Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,434,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.96% of the company’s stock.

GOL has been the subject of several research reports. Raymond James upgraded Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $9.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, September 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 9th. Seaport Global Securities raised shares of Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $7.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 28th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $12.04.

Shares of NYSE GOL opened at $8.21 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.46 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.30 and a beta of 0.89. Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes S.A. has a 52-week low of $1.85 and a 52-week high of $18.73. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $6.77 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.60.

GOL Linhas AÃ©reas Inteligentes SA provides air passenger transportation services in Brazil, rest of South America, the Caribbean, and the United States. The company operates through Flight Transportation and Smiles Loyalty Program segments. It also offers cargo transportation and logistics services.

