Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. Reduces Position in Credit Suisse Asset Management Income Fund, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CIK)

Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. lessened its stake in shares of Credit Suisse Asset Management Income Fund, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CIK) by 71.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 40,106 shares of the company’s stock after selling 101,118 shares during the quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. owned approximately 0.08% of Credit Suisse Asset Management Income Fund worth $118,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. National Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Credit Suisse Asset Management Income Fund by 7.3% in the third quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 115,596 shares of the company’s stock worth $328,000 after acquiring an additional 7,827 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in Credit Suisse Asset Management Income Fund by 3.9% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,130,876 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,325,000 after acquiring an additional 42,953 shares during the period. Matisse Capital purchased a new stake in Credit Suisse Asset Management Income Fund in the third quarter worth $42,000. Park Avenue Securities LLC lifted its stake in Credit Suisse Asset Management Income Fund by 12.5% in the third quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 236,532 shares of the company’s stock worth $695,000 after acquiring an additional 26,373 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Credit Suisse Asset Management Income Fund by 12.5% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 238,142 shares of the company’s stock worth $700,000 after acquiring an additional 26,405 shares during the period.

Shares of CIK stock opened at $3.09 on Friday. Credit Suisse Asset Management Income Fund, Inc. has a 52 week low of $1.97 and a 52 week high of $3.45.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 24th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 17th will be paid a $0.0225 dividend. This represents a $0.27 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.74%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 16th.

About Credit Suisse Asset Management Income Fund

Credit Suisse Asset Management Income Fund, Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Credit Suisse Asset Management, LLC. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in high yield corporate debt such as bonds and debentures that are rated Baa or lower by Moody's or BBB or lower by S&P.

