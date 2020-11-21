Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. Reduces Stock Position in Netfin Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:NFINU)

Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. lessened its position in shares of Netfin Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:NFINU) by 11.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 23,976 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,218 shares during the quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C.’s holdings in Netfin Acquisition were worth $288,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Shares of NFINU opened at $12.00 on Friday. Netfin Acquisition Corp. has a 52 week low of $9.30 and a 52 week high of $16.00. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $12.62 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.67.

Get Netfin Acquisition alerts:

Netfin Acquisition Profile

Netfin Acquisition Corp. focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, and reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to focus its search on financial technology, technology, financial services, including commercial, online, and mobile banking and payments; trade finance; and telecommunications.

Featured Article: What are momentum indicators and what do they show?

Receive News & Ratings for Netfin Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Netfin Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.