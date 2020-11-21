Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. Reduces Stock Position in Royce Micro-Cap Trust, Inc. (NYSE:RMT)

Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. cut its stake in Royce Micro-Cap Trust, Inc. (NYSE:RMT) by 12.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 52,961 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 7,533 shares during the period. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. owned approximately 0.12% of Royce Micro-Cap Trust worth $406,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Royce Micro-Cap Trust in the second quarter valued at $27,000. BEAM Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Royce Micro-Cap Trust by 17.4% in the third quarter. BEAM Asset Management LLC now owns 16,877 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $129,000 after acquiring an additional 2,502 shares in the last quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Royce Micro-Cap Trust in the second quarter valued at $140,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Royce Micro-Cap Trust by 17.6% in the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 27,007 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $207,000 after buying an additional 4,034 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DAVENPORT & Co LLC raised its stake in Royce Micro-Cap Trust by 10.2% in the third quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 33,635 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $258,000 after buying an additional 3,116 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 27.50% of the company’s stock.

Royce Micro-Cap Trust stock opened at $9.13 on Friday. Royce Micro-Cap Trust, Inc. has a 1-year low of $4.30 and a 1-year high of $9.20. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $8.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.65.

In other Royce Micro-Cap Trust news, Portfolio Manager Charles M. Royce sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.88, for a total transaction of $394,000.00. Following the transaction, the portfolio manager now owns 1,366,024 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,764,269.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CEO Christopher D. Clark purchased 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 12th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $8.40 per share, for a total transaction of $84,000.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 23,128 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $194,275.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 178,000 shares of company stock worth $1,373,680. Corporate insiders own 3.98% of the company’s stock.

About Royce Micro-Cap Trust

Royce Micro-Cap Trust, Inc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed Royce & Associates, LLC. It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It primarily invests in value stocks of companies with market capitalization of less than $500 million.

