Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. Sells 2,806 Shares of BlackRock Energy and Resources Trust (NYSE:BGR)

Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. reduced its position in BlackRock Energy and Resources Trust (NYSE:BGR) by 4.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 61,547 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,806 shares during the period. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C.’s holdings in BlackRock Energy and Resources Trust were worth $367,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in BGR. Ancora Advisors LLC grew its holdings in BlackRock Energy and Resources Trust by 439.1% during the 2nd quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 8,594 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 7,000 shares in the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp purchased a new position in BlackRock Energy and Resources Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at about $86,000. Sage Capital Advisors llc purchased a new position in BlackRock Energy and Resources Trust during the 3rd quarter valued at about $81,000. Americana Partners LLC grew its holdings in BlackRock Energy and Resources Trust by 14.3% during the 2nd quarter. Americana Partners LLC now owns 16,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in BlackRock Energy and Resources Trust during the 1st quarter valued at about $105,000.

BGR stock opened at $6.96 on Friday. BlackRock Energy and Resources Trust has a twelve month low of $4.14 and a twelve month high of $12.67. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.08 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.78.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.047 per share. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.10%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 13th.

About BlackRock Energy and Resources Trust

BlackRock Energy and Resources Trust is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is co-managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC and BlackRock International Limited. It invests in public equity markets across the globe, with an emphasis on the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the energy and natural resources sectors.

