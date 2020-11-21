Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. Sells 69,879 Shares of Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Domestic Debt Fund, Inc. (NYSE:EDD)

Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. lessened its position in Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Domestic Debt Fund, Inc. (NYSE:EDD) by 58.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 50,661 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 69,879 shares during the quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C.’s holdings in Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Domestic Debt Fund were worth $282,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in EDD. CWM LLC acquired a new stake in Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Domestic Debt Fund in the 3rd quarter worth $52,000. Whittier Trust Co. grew its position in Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Domestic Debt Fund by 864.2% in the 3rd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 11,436 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 10,250 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Domestic Debt Fund in the 3rd quarter worth $104,000. Raymond James & Associates grew its position in Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Domestic Debt Fund by 33.9% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 22,171 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $123,000 after purchasing an additional 5,609 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV grew its position in Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Domestic Debt Fund by 14.0% in the 2nd quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV now owns 65,200 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $368,000 after purchasing an additional 8,000 shares during the last quarter.

NYSE EDD opened at $6.06 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $5.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.71. Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Domestic Debt Fund, Inc. has a 52-week low of $3.74 and a 52-week high of $7.07.

Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Domestic Debt Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Morgan Stanley Investment Management Inc The fund invests in fixed income markets of emerging market countries across the globe. It typically invests in government bonds denominated in the local currencies of emerging markets.

