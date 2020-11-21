Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. Takes $264,000 Position in NETGEAR, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTGR)

Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in NETGEAR, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTGR) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 8,551 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $264,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of NETGEAR by 0.3% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,322,125 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $60,120,000 after purchasing an additional 6,318 shares during the period. Brandes Investment Partners LP increased its position in NETGEAR by 0.9% during the second quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP now owns 1,331,564 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $34,474,000 after acquiring an additional 11,811 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its position in NETGEAR by 8.7% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,261,904 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $32,671,000 after acquiring an additional 101,513 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its position in NETGEAR by 13.4% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,115,613 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $25,481,000 after acquiring an additional 131,985 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in NETGEAR by 7.7% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,112,865 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $28,812,000 after acquiring an additional 79,951 shares during the period. 97.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NTGR opened at $30.98 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $32.50 and its 200-day moving average is $29.21. NETGEAR, Inc. has a 1-year low of $15.01 and a 1-year high of $37.40. The company has a market cap of $938.14 million, a P/E ratio of 35.20 and a beta of 0.88.

NETGEAR (NASDAQ:NTGR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 21st. The communications equipment provider reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.80. NETGEAR had a net margin of 2.36% and a return on equity of 4.38%. On average, equities analysts predict that NETGEAR, Inc. will post 1.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Patrick Cs Lo sold 17,259 shares of NETGEAR stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.07, for a total transaction of $570,755.13. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 267,022 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,830,417.54. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Tamesa Rogers sold 3,000 shares of NETGEAR stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.09, for a total transaction of $99,270.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 49,588 shares in the company, valued at $1,640,866.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 91,668 shares of company stock worth $3,028,411. 5.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NTGR has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. BidaskClub lowered shares of NETGEAR from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. TheStreet raised shares of NETGEAR from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of NETGEAR from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. ValuEngine lowered shares of NETGEAR from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. Finally, Cowen upgraded shares of NETGEAR to a “market perform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $35.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $41.00.

NETGEAR Company Profile

NETGEAR, Inc designs, develops, and markets networking and Internet connected products for consumers, businesses, and service providers. It operates in two segments, Connected Home, and Small and Medium Business. The company offers smart home/connected home/broadband access products, such as broadband modems, WiFi gateways, WiFi hotspots, WiFi routers and home WiFi systems, WiFi range extenders, Powerline adapters and bridges, WiFi network adapters, and digital canvasses; and value added service offerings, including technical support, parental controls, and cybersecurity protection.

