Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. Takes $387,000 Position in Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN)

Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in shares of Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN) in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 5,388 shares of the casino operator’s stock, valued at approximately $387,000.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Wynn Resorts during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. CWM LLC raised its position in shares of Wynn Resorts by 131.4% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 368 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 209 shares during the last quarter. Huntington National Bank acquired a new position in shares of Wynn Resorts during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new position in shares of Wynn Resorts during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Wynn Resorts by 5,555.6% during the 3rd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 509 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.49% of the company’s stock.

Get Wynn Resorts alerts:

WYNN has been the subject of several research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Wynn Resorts from $96.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating on shares of Wynn Resorts in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. ValuEngine upgraded Wynn Resorts from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 1st. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Wynn Resorts from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the company from $111.00 to $81.00 in a report on Friday, October 16th. Finally, Roth Capital downgraded Wynn Resorts from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $99.00 to $75.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $105.13.

Shares of Wynn Resorts stock opened at $95.29 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $78.40 and a 200 day moving average price of $80.72. The company has a current ratio of 2.27, a quick ratio of 2.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 45.50. Wynn Resorts, Limited has a twelve month low of $35.84 and a twelve month high of $153.41. The stock has a market cap of $10.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.12 and a beta of 2.32.

Wynn Resorts (NASDAQ:WYNN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The casino operator reported ($7.04) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($3.19) by ($3.85). Wynn Resorts had a negative return on equity of 96.61% and a negative net margin of 25.71%. The business had revenue of $370.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $434.48 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.17 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 77.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Wynn Resorts, Limited will post -14.46 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, EVP Ellen F. Whittemore sold 1,970 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total value of $197,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 29,674 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,967,400. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Craig Scott Billings sold 7,583 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total transaction of $758,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 88,212 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,821,200. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 10,353 shares of company stock worth $1,030,792 in the last quarter. 0.75% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wynn Resorts Company Profile

Wynn Resorts, Limited designs, develops, and operates integrated resorts. The company's Wynn Palace segment operates 424,000 square feet of casino space with 323 table games, 1,011 slot machines, private gaming salons, and sky casinos; a luxury hotel towers with 1,706 guest rooms, suites, and villas, including a health club, spa, salon, and pool; 14 food and beverage outlets; 106,000 square feet of retail space; 37,000 square feet of meeting and convention space; and performance lake and floral art displays.

Further Reading: What is a CD ladder?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WYNN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN).

Receive News & Ratings for Wynn Resorts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wynn Resorts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.