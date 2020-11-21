Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. Takes Position in Yalla Group Limited (NASDAQ:YALA)

Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in Yalla Group Limited (NASDAQ:YALA) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 10,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $74,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in YALA. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new stake in shares of Yalla Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $105,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in Yalla Group during the third quarter worth $175,000. Finally, Caas Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Yalla Group during the third quarter worth $245,000.

YALA stock opened at $9.60 on Friday. Yalla Group Limited has a 52-week low of $6.26 and a 52-week high of $11.88.

Separately, Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Yalla Group in a research note on Monday, October 26th. They set an “equal weight” rating for the company.

About Yalla Group

Yalla Group Limited operates a voice-centric social networking and entertainment platform under the Yalla name primarily in the Middle East and North Africa region. The company was formerly known as FYXTech Corporatio. Yalla Group Limited was incorporated in 2018 and is headquartered in Dubai, the United Arab Emirates.

