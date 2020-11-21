Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. Trims Position in BlackRock MuniYield New Jersey Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MYJ)

Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. lessened its holdings in shares of BlackRock MuniYield New Jersey Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MYJ) by 35.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,838 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 5,926 shares during the quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C.’s holdings in BlackRock MuniYield New Jersey Fund were worth $149,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of MYJ. National Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in BlackRock MuniYield New Jersey Fund by 66.8% in the 2nd quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 23,786 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $324,000 after purchasing an additional 9,529 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in BlackRock MuniYield New Jersey Fund by 21.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 232,267 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $3,161,000 after purchasing an additional 41,111 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in BlackRock MuniYield New Jersey Fund in the 1st quarter valued at $48,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in BlackRock MuniYield New Jersey Fund in the 2nd quarter valued at $53,000. Finally, RMB Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in BlackRock MuniYield New Jersey Fund by 20.0% in the 2nd quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC now owns 44,693 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $608,000 after purchasing an additional 7,434 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSE MYJ opened at $13.98 on Friday. BlackRock MuniYield New Jersey Fund, Inc. has a 12-month low of $10.37 and a 12-month high of $15.85. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $13.71 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.79.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 1st. Investors of record on Monday, November 16th will be issued a $0.0625 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 13th. This represents a $0.75 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.36%.

In related news, insider Peter Hayes purchased 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 30th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $13.48 per share, for a total transaction of $202,200.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 1,175 shares in the company, valued at $15,839. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

BlackRock MuniYield New Jersey Fund, Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in long-term, investment grade quality municipal obligations that are exempt from federal income taxes and New Jersey personal income taxes.

