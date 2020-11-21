Legal & General Group’s (LGGNY) “Equal Weight” Rating Reiterated at Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley restated their equal weight rating on shares of Legal & General Group (OTCMKTS:LGGNY) in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on LGGNY. Barclays restated an overweight rating on shares of Legal & General Group in a research report on Friday, November 13th. HSBC upgraded Legal & General Group from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. ValuEngine upgraded Legal & General Group from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a report on Saturday, October 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a buy rating on shares of Legal & General Group in a report on Monday, August 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Legal & General Group from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, September 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $14.00.

Shares of LGGNY opened at $17.35 on Wednesday. Legal & General Group has a 1 year low of $7.94 and a 1 year high of $21.35. The company has a market capitalization of $20.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.90 and a beta of 1.59. The business has a 50-day moving average of $13.29 and a 200-day moving average of $13.49.

Legal & General Group Plc provides various insurance products and services worldwide. It operates in Legal & General Retirement (LGR), Legal & General Investment Management (LGIM), Legal & General Capital (LGC), and Legal & General Insurance (LGI) segments. The LGR segment offers annuity contracts with guaranteed income for a specified time; longevity insurance products for company pension schemes; lifetime mortgages; and lifetime care plans.

