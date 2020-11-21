Liberty Latin America Ltd. (NASDAQ:LILA) Major Shareholder John C. Malone Sells 84,244 Shares of Stock

Liberty Latin America Ltd. (NASDAQ:LILA) major shareholder John C. Malone sold 84,244 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.18, for a total transaction of $1,026,091.92. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 4,366,873 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $53,188,513.14. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Major shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Shares of NASDAQ:LILA opened at $11.80 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.74 billion, a PE ratio of -3.50 and a beta of 1.36. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $10.39 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.85. Liberty Latin America Ltd. has a one year low of $7.55 and a one year high of $19.91.

Liberty Latin America (NASDAQ:LILA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.46) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.39). As a group, research analysts expect that Liberty Latin America Ltd. will post -2.74 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of LILA. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Liberty Latin America by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 967,112 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,174,000 after acquiring an additional 3,666 shares during the period. Quaker Capital Investments LLC bought a new position in Liberty Latin America during the second quarter worth about $7,815,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Liberty Latin America by 1.2% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 552,260 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,557,000 after buying an additional 6,509 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in Liberty Latin America by 9.8% in the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 410,378 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,385,000 after buying an additional 36,590 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP lifted its position in Liberty Latin America by 348.8% during the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 401,564 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,903,000 after acquiring an additional 312,091 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 19.01% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently commented on LILA. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Liberty Latin America from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, September 5th. Benchmark lifted their price objective on Liberty Latin America from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Liberty Latin America from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, October 9th. Scotiabank cut shares of Liberty Latin America from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector underperform” rating and set a $6.50 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Liberty Latin America from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $11.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, October 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $13.13.

About Liberty Latin America

Liberty Latin America Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides fixed, mobile, and subsea telecommunications services. It offers communications and entertainment services, including video, broadband Internet, fixed-line telephony, and mobile services to residential and business customers; and business products and services that include enterprise-grade connectivity, data center, hosting, and managed solutions, as well as information technology solutions for small and medium enterprises, international companies, and governmental agencies.

