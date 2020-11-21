Longfin (OTCMKTS:LFIN) & Inovalon (NASDAQ:INOV) Financial Comparison

Longfin (OTCMKTS:LFIN) and Inovalon (NASDAQ:INOV) are both business services companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, risk, earnings, valuation and analyst recommendations.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations for Longfin and Inovalon, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Longfin 0 0 0 0 N/A Inovalon 1 3 4 0 2.38

Inovalon has a consensus price target of $23.63, indicating a potential upside of 25.73%. Given Inovalon’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Inovalon is more favorable than Longfin.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Longfin and Inovalon’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Longfin $75.04 million 0.17 -$26.36 million N/A N/A Inovalon $642.41 million 4.55 $7.78 million $0.41 45.83

Inovalon has higher revenue and earnings than Longfin.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

33.4% of Inovalon shares are held by institutional investors. 55.2% of Longfin shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 49.6% of Inovalon shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Longfin and Inovalon’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Longfin N/A N/A N/A Inovalon 0.87% 9.07% 3.18%

Risk and Volatility

Longfin has a beta of 1.69, indicating that its share price is 69% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Inovalon has a beta of 0.76, indicating that its share price is 24% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Inovalon beats Longfin on 9 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Longfin

Longfin Corp., a finance and technology company, provides various structured trade finance and physical commodities finance solutions for finance houses and trading platforms in North America, South America, and Africa regions. The company was incorporated in 2017 and is based in Manalapan, New Jersey.

About Inovalon

Inovalon Holdings, Inc. provides cloud-based platforms for data-driven healthcare. It operates Inovalon ONE Platform, a cloud-based platform that interconnect with the healthcare ecosystem to aggregate and analyze data in real-time, as well as empowers the application in resulting insights. The company also operates myABILITY software platform, an integrated set of cloud-based applications for providers that offers connectivity, administrative, clinical and quality analysis, management, and performance improvement capabilities to acute, post-acute, and ambulatory point-of-care provider facilities. In addition, it offers advisory, implementation, and support services. The company serves health plans and provider organizations, as well as pharmaceutical, medical device, and diagnostics companies. Its platforms include information of data pertaining to approximately 988,000 physicians; 522,000 clinical facilities; and approximately 314 million individuals and 53 billion medical events. Inovalon Holdings, Inc. was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in Bowie, Maryland.

