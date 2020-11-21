Macy’s (NYSE:M) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.62 EPS

Macy’s (NYSE:M) released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.81) by $0.62, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Macy’s had a negative net margin of 18.27% and a negative return on equity of 4.56%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.07 EPS.

M opened at $9.05 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $6.67 and its 200-day moving average is $6.62. Macy’s has a 1-year low of $4.38 and a 1-year high of $18.57. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.09. The company has a market cap of $2.81 billion, a P/E ratio of -0.77 and a beta of 1.56.

Get Macy's alerts:

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Macy’s from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $8.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 12th. OTR Global upgraded shares of Macy’s to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Macy’s from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Telsey Advisory Group upped their price target on shares of Macy’s from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 3rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Macy’s from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Sell” and a consensus target price of $9.04.

Macy's, Inc, an omnichannel retail organization, operates stores, websites, and mobile applications under the Macy's, Bloomingdale's, and bluemercury brands. It sells a range of merchandise, including apparel and accessories for men, women, and kids; cosmetics; home furnishings; and other consumer goods.

Featured Story: What does a neutral rating on stocks mean?

Receive News & Ratings for Macy's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Macy's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.