MAG Silver Corp. (MAG.TO) (TSE:MAG) Given a C$26.00 Price Target by Raymond James Analysts

Raymond James set a C$26.00 target price on MAG Silver Corp. (MAG.TO) (TSE:MAG) (NYSEAMERICAN:MAG) in a research report report published on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the stock. Raymond James also issued estimates for MAG Silver Corp. (MAG.TO)’s Q4 2020 earnings at ($0.01) EPS, FY2020 earnings at ($0.26) EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at ($0.01) EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at ($0.01) EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.16 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.39 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $0.52 EPS.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on MAG. National Bank Financial upped their price target on shares of MAG Silver Corp. (MAG.TO) from C$29.00 to C$29.50 in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. TD Securities lowered shares of MAG Silver Corp. (MAG.TO) from a speculative buy rating to a hold rating and upped their price target for the stock from C$26.00 to C$27.00 in a research note on Friday, July 24th. BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of MAG Silver Corp. (MAG.TO) from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and upped their price target for the stock from C$23.00 to C$26.00 in a research note on Monday, November 9th. Finally, Pi Financial reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a C$26.50 price target on shares of MAG Silver Corp. (MAG.TO) in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. MAG Silver Corp. (MAG.TO) presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of C$23.48.

Get MAG Silver Corp. (MAG.TO) alerts:

Shares of TSE:MAG opened at C$20.63 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of C$23.02 and a 200-day moving average of C$20.48. The firm has a market cap of $1.95 billion and a P/E ratio of -100.63. MAG Silver Corp. has a twelve month low of C$5.33 and a twelve month high of C$26.29. The company has a current ratio of 232.23, a quick ratio of 231.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

In related news, Senior Officer Larry Taddei sold 7,100 shares of MAG Silver Corp. (MAG.TO) stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$23.51, for a total value of C$166,921.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 75,737 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$1,780,576.87. Also, Senior Officer Michael John Curlook sold 2,400 shares of MAG Silver Corp. (MAG.TO) stock in a transaction on Friday, October 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$23.43, for a total value of C$56,232.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 96,743 shares in the company, valued at C$2,266,688.49. Insiders sold a total of 18,100 shares of company stock worth $428,351 over the last 90 days.

MAG Silver Corp. (MAG.TO) Company Profile

MAG Silver Corp. focuses on the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties primarily in the Americas. The company explores for silver, gold, lead, and zinc deposits. It primarily holds 44% interest in the Juanicipio project located in the Fresnillo District, Zacatecas State, Mexico.

Featured Story: Basic Economics creates winners and losers

Receive News & Ratings for MAG Silver Corp. (MAG.TO) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MAG Silver Corp. (MAG.TO) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.