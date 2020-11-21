MAXIMUS (NYSE:MMS) Updates FY 2021 Pre-Market Earnings Guidance

MAXIMUS (NYSE:MMS) issued an update on its FY 2021

Pre-Market earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 3.45-3.70 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $3.64. The company issued revenue guidance of $3.2-3.4 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $3.05 billion.

MMS opened at $72.31 on Friday. MAXIMUS has a fifty-two week low of $46.42 and a fifty-two week high of $80.50. The business has a 50-day moving average of $69.74 and a 200-day moving average of $71.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 1.95 and a quick ratio of 1.95. The company has a market capitalization of $4.43 billion, a PE ratio of 21.85 and a beta of 0.87.

MAXIMUS (NYSE:MMS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 18th. The health services provider reported $1.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.13. MAXIMUS had a return on equity of 17.29% and a net margin of 6.41%. On average, equities research analysts expect that MAXIMUS will post 3.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.55%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 12th. MAXIMUS’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.11%.

MMS has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. TheStreet raised MAXIMUS from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. KeyCorp raised their price objective on MAXIMUS from $80.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, August 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $83.50.

In other MAXIMUS news, insider Thomas D. Romeo sold 6,257 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.41, for a total value of $428,041.37. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel David Francis sold 6,246 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.41, for a total transaction of $427,288.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 77,122 shares of company stock worth $5,394,762 in the last three months. 2.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

MAXIMUS Company Profile

MAXIMUS, Inc provides business process services (BPS) to government health and human services programs worldwide. It operates through three segments: U.S. Health and Human Services, U.S. Federal Services, and Outside the U.S. The U.S. Health and Human Services segment offers various BPS, appeals, and assessments for state, provincial, and national government programs, including Medicaid, Children's Health Insurance Program, Affordable Care Act, Health Insurance British Columbia, Health Assessment Advisory Service contract, and Preadmission Screening and Resident Reviews.

