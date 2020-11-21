Medallia, Inc. (NYSE:MDLA) CEO Sells $1,080,025.83 in Stock

Medallia, Inc. (NYSE:MDLA) CEO Leslie Stretch sold 31,831 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.93, for a total transaction of $1,080,025.83. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,359,814 shares in the company, valued at $46,138,489.02. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Leslie Stretch also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, October 20th, Leslie Stretch sold 32,391 shares of Medallia stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.97, for a total value of $1,003,149.27.

On Wednesday, September 23rd, Leslie Stretch sold 97,061 shares of Medallia stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.71, for a total value of $2,592,499.31.

On Monday, September 21st, Leslie Stretch sold 31,959 shares of Medallia stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.16, for a total transaction of $836,047.44.

On Wednesday, September 2nd, Leslie Stretch sold 127,284 shares of Medallia stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.05, for a total value of $5,097,724.20.

On Wednesday, August 26th, Leslie Stretch sold 250,000 shares of Medallia stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.39, for a total value of $8,597,500.00.

Shares of NYSE MDLA opened at $33.55 on Friday. Medallia, Inc. has a twelve month low of $16.04 and a twelve month high of $40.20. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $30.28 and its 200-day moving average price is $29.01. The company has a market capitalization of $4.93 billion, a PE ratio of -31.95 and a beta of 1.71.

Medallia (NYSE:MDLA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 3rd. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.14. Medallia had a negative return on equity of 30.19% and a negative net margin of 31.54%. The business had revenue of $115.53 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $110.37 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.06) earnings per share. Medallia’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Medallia, Inc. will post -0.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently commented on MDLA. Roth Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Medallia in a research note on Friday, September 4th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on Medallia from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Medallia from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th. BTIG Research started coverage on Medallia in a research report on Monday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $37.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Medallia from $27.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, September 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Medallia presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $35.91.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. American International Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Medallia by 53.8% in the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 2,240 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 784 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in Medallia by 1,872.4% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,288 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 2,172 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in shares of Medallia by 210.6% during the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 7,772 shares of the company’s stock valued at $196,000 after purchasing an additional 5,270 shares during the period. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. bought a new position in Medallia during the 2nd quarter worth about $227,000. Finally, First Mercantile Trust Co. boosted its stake in shares of Medallia by 164.3% during the second quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 9,462 shares of the company’s stock valued at $239,000 after purchasing an additional 5,882 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.12% of the company’s stock.

Medallia Company Profile

Medallia, Inc provides an enterprise Software-as-a-Service platform in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. The company's platform utilizes deep learning-based artificial intelligence technology to analyze structured and unstructured data from signal fields in human, digital, and Internet of Things interactions.

