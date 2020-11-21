MediPharm Labs (OTCMKTS:MEDIF) Price Target Cut to $1.75

MediPharm Labs (OTCMKTS:MEDIF) had its price objective lowered by Canaccord Genuity from $2.50 to $1.75 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

MEDIF has been the topic of a number of other reports. Alliance Global Partners started coverage on shares of MediPharm Labs in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. They issued a buy rating on the stock. Roth Capital decreased their price target on shares of MediPharm Labs from $2.00 to $1.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $1.56.

MEDIF stock opened at $0.43 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.64 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.88. MediPharm Labs has a 52-week low of $0.40 and a 52-week high of $3.41.

MediPharm Labs Corp., together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells pharmaceutical-grade cannabis oil and concentrates for derivative products in Canada and Australia. It also provides cannabis contract processing services to licensed producers and growers; and tolling services to licensed cultivators in Canada.

