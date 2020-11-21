MERCK Kommanditgesellschaft auf Aktien (OTCMKTS:MKKGY) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by UBS Group

UBS Group reaffirmed their neutral rating on shares of MERCK Kommanditgesellschaft auf Aktien (OTCMKTS:MKKGY) in a report released on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on MKKGY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a neutral rating on shares of MERCK Kommanditgesellschaft auf Aktien in a research report on Tuesday, September 15th. Barclays reiterated an equal weight rating on shares of MERCK Kommanditgesellschaft auf Aktien in a research report on Friday, November 13th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an outperform rating on shares of MERCK Kommanditgesellschaft auf Aktien in a research report on Thursday, September 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued an equal weight rating on shares of MERCK Kommanditgesellschaft auf Aktien in a report on Monday, November 16th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of Hold.

MKKGY stock opened at $30.78 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $30.62 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $26.70. MERCK Kommanditgesellschaft auf Aktien has a fifty-two week low of $16.55 and a fifty-two week high of $32.55.

About MERCK Kommanditgesellschaft auf Aktien

MERCK Kommanditgesellschaft auf Aktien operates in the healthcare, life science, and performance materials sectors worldwide. It offers prescription medicines to treat cancer or multiple sclerosis, infertility, growth hormone deficiencies, type 2 diabetes, cardiovascular and thyroid diseases, as well as carcinoma of the head and neck; prescription drugs for allergen immunotherapy; and fertility treatments.

Analyst Recommendations for MERCK Kommanditgesellschaft auf Aktien (OTCMKTS:MKKGY)

