MERCK Kommanditgesellschaft auf Aktien (OTCMKTS:MKKGY) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by UBS Group

UBS Group reaffirmed their neutral rating on shares of MERCK Kommanditgesellschaft auf Aktien (OTCMKTS:MKKGY) in a report released on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on MKKGY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a neutral rating on shares of MERCK Kommanditgesellschaft auf Aktien in a research report on Tuesday, September 15th. Barclays reiterated an equal weight rating on shares of MERCK Kommanditgesellschaft auf Aktien in a research report on Friday, November 13th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an outperform rating on shares of MERCK Kommanditgesellschaft auf Aktien in a research report on Thursday, September 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued an equal weight rating on shares of MERCK Kommanditgesellschaft auf Aktien in a report on Monday, November 16th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of Hold.

Get MERCK Kommanditgesellschaft auf Aktien alerts:

MKKGY stock opened at $30.78 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $30.62 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $26.70. MERCK Kommanditgesellschaft auf Aktien has a fifty-two week low of $16.55 and a fifty-two week high of $32.55.

MERCK Kommanditgesellschaft auf Aktien operates in the healthcare, life science, and performance materials sectors worldwide. It offers prescription medicines to treat cancer or multiple sclerosis, infertility, growth hormone deficiencies, type 2 diabetes, cardiovascular and thyroid diseases, as well as carcinoma of the head and neck; prescription drugs for allergen immunotherapy; and fertility treatments.

Further Reading: How is the S&P 500 index different from the DJIA?

Receive News & Ratings for MERCK Kommanditgesellschaft auf Aktien Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MERCK Kommanditgesellschaft auf Aktien and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.